Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community.

Responsibilities

The Information Technology (IT) Technical Design Architects role is to assist with the lifecycle management of a system or service for the organization. These responsibilities include assisting business stakeholders to understand and identify functional requirements, recovery point objectives, and recovery time objectives. The Technical Design Architect is critical to gathering the information necessary to ensure current and future technologies meet business needs. The Technical Design Architect is responsible for coordination with all subject matter experts, both internal to AHC and vendor based to understand, document, and validate the technical design of a system or service. The Technical Design Architect will work closely with all AHC employees and vendor partners to lead and/or coordinate task implementation and ensure all respective efforts are sequenced to efficiently complete the implementation of the system or service.

Here are the keys to the role;

Act as visionary and strategist for technology portfolio

Survey technical market landscape for solution insights, direction, vendors, and methods

Provide expertise to identify and translate system requirements into software design documentation

Analyze and improve upon technology standards across the organization to maintain a technological and competitive edge within the market.

Assist in the development of technology standards based on the application and infrastructure portfolio as applied to existing and new services

Creatively and independently provide resolution to technical problems in a cost-effective manner.

Follow PMBOK best practices in the planning and design of technology implementations

Follow ITIL best practices in the planning and design of new services for the organization

Perform requirements data gathering and analysis and manage the requirement matrix for the implementation of a new system or service

Develop technical reference architectures that illustrate the entire topology of a system or service including communication requirements and system dependencies

Assess and communicate risks associated with technology-related investments and purchases

Review changes for the environment and provide input on the technical impact of the changes

Develop and assist with the creation of RFPs

Working closely with decision makers in AHC business units to identify, recommend, develop, implement and support cost-effective technology solutions for all aspects of the organization.

Develop detailed work breakdown structures for the implementation of technology

Support PMBOK best practices in tasks execution and coordination of implementations

Coordinate implementation of technologies across AHC employees and vendors and capital budgets for purchasing, staffing, and operations.

Investigate technology interoperability issues and develop risk mitigation plans for existing and new technologies

Work with IT Operations Site Managers to identify and document requirements and requirement dependencies

Help identify and quantify the impact of technology decisions

Assisting in defining and implementing IT policies, procedures and best practices

Qualifications

At least a Bachelor's degree in the field of computer science or information technology. Masters Degree in one these fields preferred.

ITILv3 Foundations is preferred

Position should have either certification or demonstrated significant experience with one or more of the following technologies

o Microsoft Server

o VMware

o Citrix

o Storage

o Cisco Network

At least 10 years of experience implementing and supporting operational information technologies including infrastructure applications, telecommunications, networks, servers, databases, media, and desktops

At least 3 years of experience working in the healthcare industry

Solid understanding of the design and integration process for a broad suite of technologies

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare