Work Schedule

Full-time, benefits eligible

Shift: Day (40 hours per week)

Weekends: Occasional per work demands

Responsibilities

Position Overview:

The Nurse Residency Coordinator is responsible for the scheduling, training and mentorship of new graduate BSN hires for a 12-month period. These responsibilities include scheduling of required orientation classes, didactic classes, and clinical assignments; as well as scheduling meetings with the Nurse Directors and unit preceptors. The Nurse Residency Coordinator is also responsible for all administrative functions related to the new RN graduates (payroll, evaluations, competency assessments, etc.)

The Nurse Residency Coordinator will establish a training schedule for each nurse, validate the successful completion of all assigned tasks and provide all required documentation to the Nurse Director upon assignment to a nursing unit. The Nurse Residency Coordinator must be familiar with the environment and consider the acuity of the patient population, the work flow, the tenure of the staff, the potential for interruptions, and the resources available to optimize learning.

The Coordinator is also responsible for identifying and developing preceptors and the tools they use to orient and evaluate new RN graduates; and will work with nurse recruitment to identify colleges/universities with which to develop relationships and be an active participant in building that relationship.

Qualifications

Required:

* BSN graduate from an accredited nursing school (MSN preferred)

* Licensed or eligible for licensure in Maryland

* Minimum five(5) years hospital experience required, critical care experience a plus

* Three (3) to five (5) years experience in education of a healthcare service with evidence of progressively increasing experience in leadership roles.

* BLS certification required/ACLS certification encouraged.

* Strong leadership and organization skills, including the ability to create a work environment that promotes efficiency and productivity, satisfaction, growth and development, and collaboration and teamwork.

* Problem-solving and analytic skills as well as the capacity to make sound, critical judgments.

* Ability to diplomatically manage crisis situations and resolve customer service issues.

* Capability to plan strategically and execute training plans.

* Ability to develop and manage department budget.

* Competently demonstrate professionalism in all interactions.

* Computer proficiency in HIS, complete Microsoft Suite, Windows environment and the Internet.

