Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

8:00am to 6:30pm and every other weekend

Responsibilities

Summary

As a food service worker, you will be responsible for food preparation and other customer service activities. This will include working in the cafeteria at various stations (i.e. grill, pizza, and deli), cashiering, serving hot line items to customers and assisting with catering. Must be able to operate standard food service equipment, as well as possess basic food safety knowledge.

* Work well with others in a team-oriented atmosphere

* Share our commitment to delivering World Class Service

* Operate standard food service equipment

* Possess basic food safety knowledge

* Comply with company safety and risk management policies and procedures

Qualifications

* High school or GED

* Strong customer service skills

* Able to handle a multi task environment

* Food Handlers Certification helpful

* Hospital food service experience helpful

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.