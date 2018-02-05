Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At the Lourie Center, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

To qualify you must possess a minimum of a bachelors degree and ability to be certified by MDSE to hold a provisional or Standard I teaching certificate.

Two years teaching experience in early childhood/elementary special education is required.

Skills and Abilities:

Must be able to demonstrate knowledge of the nature and needs of exceptional children, normal developmental processes, curriculum development and programming, psychodynamic and behavioral management skills, psycho-educational assessment, special education record keeping and monitoring tools for children ages 4-10 years old.

The ability to teach different subjects utilizing a variety of approaches/methods that address the individuals and groups needs.

Have the capacity to identify concerns and needs of parents of children with emotional and multiple areas of difficulty as part of an ongoing therapeutic process.

Ability to demonstrate skills in oral and written presentation of diagnostic findings, progress reports, anecdotal records, development of behavioral goals and objectives for individual educational plans and weekly lesson plans.

Supervisory experience and expertise in teaching theoretical approaches and in integrating diagnostic assessment and curricular programming and practices used in early childhood special education.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement an individualized early childhood special education curriculum and schedule for the classroom .

Conduct formal and informal psycho-educational assessments of enrolled students and interprets test results to parents, professionals and school personnel from other jurisdictions.

Write integrated developmental status reports on each student in the program in collaboration with other team members.

Develop, with team members and parents, an Individualized Education Plan (I.E.P.) for each full-time student.

Maintains ongoing data collection and monitors progress of each child's I.E.P. objectives.

Develop individually tailored materials for use in the classroom activities with the assistance of the classroom team and with input from the school team , as appropriate and necessary.

Conduct Functional Behavior Assessment and develops a Behavior Intervention Plan on all classroom children.

Primarily available to any crisis that may occur in and out of the classroom during related service groups.

Communicate and coordinate with related services on areas of concern and corresponding interventions for the child within the classroom setting while also being the key contact for parents and outside agencies regarding the childs educational functioning and classroom adaptation.

Provides supervision and training of classroom aides, assistant teachers, and student teachers.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

