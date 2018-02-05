Work Schedule

In this full time position, you will work 10:00am-8:30pm

Responsibilities

Purpose of Position - Essential Functions (crucial job duties performed in this position):

A Level III (RNIII) Nurse in the Adventist HealthCare Professional Career Advancement Program (PCAP) reports directly to the Clinical Nurse Manager and, through collaboration with an interdisciplinary team, is responsible for the safe and effective delivery of patient-centered care to groups of similar patients. The RN III educates patients and family through the continuum of care while also striving to advance their own knowledge and skills through careful consideration of feedback and guidance provided by more senior nurses and the Clinical Nurse Manager. They use electronic resources to identify and implement best care practices for assigned patient groups. The RN III nurse serves as role model and mentor to help develop RN Is and RN IIs. The RN III demonstrates professionalism, adheres to ANA standards of practice, and exemplifies the Adventist HealthCare values as they fulfill our nursing mission and vision. The ability to use resources correctly, to delegate appropriately, and to maximize efficiency and effectiveness are key RN III Nurse competencies.

Characteristics:

Strong critical and strategic thinking, analytical and planning skills

Organization/time management skills

Excellent communication skills

Values diversity and team work

Demonstrates integrity; is ethical in conduct and decision making

Demonstrates initiative, creativity, and flexibility

Tolerant of change and ambiguity

Demands accountability of self and others

Principle Duties and Responsibilities (competencies):

Patient Centeredness

Facilitates patient-professional collaboration at all levels of health care.

Designs care that is flexible, culturally competent, and responsive to family needs.

Provides care that incorporates the individual patient's health goals and coping mechanisms.

Puts actions into place that support the patient's transition of care (discharge to home, rehab, or community).

Participates in discharge planning rounds / meeting process for patient(s).

Evidence-based Practice

Participates in unit-level innovation project (care innovation and transformation).

Participates in data collection for innovation on unit.

Participates in the development or revision of clinical care guidelines or standards for patient population. i.e. Participates in wound prevalence study.

Serves as a mentor or preceptor for newly hired nurse, intern or extern.

Interdisciplinary Care Team Vitality

Recognizes and values differences in the care team and creates a setting conducive to opinion-sharing.

Collaborates with the care team to develop patient care protocols and procedures.

Facilitates team building and uses effective practices to resolve team conflicts.

Quality Improvement and Patient Safety

Performs in the “unit champion” role for quality initiatives, e.g., falls, sepsis, diabetes, pressure ulcers, and hand hygiene.

Incorporates clinical guidelines into patient care at the bedside.

Uses Lean or PDCA methodology to improve care processes on unit or service line.

Serves as a subject matter expert for quality, safety, and clinical excellence.

Use of Information Technologies

Participates in a design team for a new process or revised process in the HER.

Uses information technology to deliver safe and efficient care.

Adheres to the ANA documentation standards and AHC documentation policies, and ensures that the patients story is reflected in documentation.

Critical Thinking and Innovation

Participates actively in the development of unit-level process improvements, e.g., Lean, value stream, Kaizen, and mini Kaizen.

Uses critical thinking skills to make clinical judgment and individualize patient care.

Value Added Care

Serves as a precept or mentor of new nurses on unit and demonstrates appropriate delegation of non-nursing duties to appropriate staff.

Participates in PI team with focus on cost savings and supply management.

Participates in performance improvement (PI ) to improve workflow and care delivery.

Other Duties as Assigned

Required Licenses and Certificates:

Current Maryland State nursing license

Current certification in clinical specialty

Current Basic Life Support (BLS) certificate

ACLS, PALS, NRP if required for area of specialty

Required Education and Experience:

RN License

Minimum of 3 consecutive, current years in specialty.

Additional Requirements

Able to work in a stressful environment with multiple demands and to respond appropriately.

Able to resolve conflicts effectively, prioritize tasks, respond to emergencies, and react calmly.

Knowledgeable of professional nursing theory and practice to evaluate care.

Knowledgeable of medical equipment and instruments to administer patient care.

Awareness of common safety hazards and precautions to establish a safe work environment.

Able to respond to alarms codes, answering phone, overhead pages, beeper pages

Able to read charts, labels, documentation, policies and procedures

Able to communicate with staff, visitors, patients, and physicians in clear and concise English.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

