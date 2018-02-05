Registered Nurse

Adventist HealthCare is currently hiring for a Registered Nurse in our Pediatric Emergency Department at Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, MD. This is a full time, night shift (7p-7a).

Take your passion for Emergency Department Nursing to new heights and join our team as a Registered Nurse in our award-winning ER located in the heart of Montgomery County. As a RN at Adventist HealthCare you will enjoy benefits such as:

- Annual Salary up to $95,000 for experienced Nurses

- Work life balance through non-rotating shifts

- Free parking

- Financial support for professional certifications

- Reduced tuition at partnering universities

Qualifications:

- Minimum of 2 years RN experience in an Acute Care Hospital (Emergency Department/Pediatric experience preferred)

- Licensed as an RN in Maryland or other Compact Licensure State

- BLS/ACLS Certification through American Heart Association

To learn more about this opportunity contact: Lisa Leifheit at 301-956-7041.

Apply online to be considered or submit your resume directly to our department at: lleifhei@adventisthealthcare.com

Work Schedule

FT nights 7p-7a, includes weekends

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, Adventist HealthCare will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

Adventist HealthCare will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

