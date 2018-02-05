Responsibilities

Support the social and emotional development of children and families

Work collaboratively with a multidisciplinary team

Effectively implement crisis intervention support

Conduct formal and informal psycho-educational assessments of enrolled students

and interprets test results to parents, professionals and school personnel from other

jurisdictions

Write integrated developmental status reports on each student in the program in

collaboration with other team members

Maintain ongoing data collection and monitors progress of each child's I.E.P. objectives

monthly

Develop individually tailored materials for use in the classroom activities with the

assistance of the classroom team and with input from the school team , as appropriate and

necessary

Primarily available to any crisis that may occur in and out of the classroom during related

service groups

Communicate and coordinate with related services on areas of concern and corresponding

interventions for the child within the classroom setting while also being the key contact for

parents and outside agencies regarding the child's educational functioning and classroom

adaptation

Qualifications

To qualify you must be a teacher holding a State certification for teaching in early childhood education or a bachelors degree in any field pursuing residency through the Maryland Approved Alternative Preparation Program (MAAPP).

Possess the knowledge of the nature and needs of exceptional children, normal developmental processes, curriculum development and programming, phychodynamic and behavioral management skills, psycho-educational assessment and special education record keeping and monitoring tools for children ages 4

Able to teach different subjects utlizing a variety of approaches/methods that address the individual's and group's needs

Able to identify concerns and needs of parents of children with emotional and multiple areas of difficulty as part of an ongoing therapeutic process

Able to demonstrate skills in oral and written presentation of diagnostic findings, progress reports, anecdotal records, development of behavioral goals and for weekly lesson plans

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

