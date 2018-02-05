Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community.

Responsibilities

The Clinical Informatics Specialist will be responsible for Cerner FirstNet Emergency Medicine and PowerNote ED technical build. This includes system design, incorporating stakeholder input, documentation, build, testing and go live support.

This position is for you If you have Cerner FirstNet ( Emergency Medicine) Tracking shell, PowerNote ED and Mpage Build experience this positon is for you. Work in an environment that allows growth and independent thinking while working with a great team of professionals.

Must have hands on clinical applications management experience. Prefer end-to-end project lifecycle experience. Requires the analytical and problem-solving skills needed to effectively support and integrate a diverse EMR system user population and act as an ongoing technical resource in system utilization and selection.

Demonstrates good organization and project management skills, detail orientation and the ability to work independently.

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree preferred in Computer Science, Nursing, Application Management, or other technology related field.

Three to five years of related experience in building, supporting and establishing complex application systems is required. Experience in Cerner Clinical Documentation Management solutions.

2 years of hands-on experience as a clinical application analyst within an information services department of a multi-entity acute care health system.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

