Adventist HealthCare (AHC), based in Rockville, Maryland, is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization of dedicated professionals who work together each day to provide excellent wellness, disease management and health-care services to the community. Adventist was founded upon the principle of wellness more than 100 years ago and today provides innovative care to heart attack victims, cancer patients and premature babies and the community.

AHCs integrated, health-care delivery network includes four nationally accredited acute care and specialty hospitals, mental health services and home health agencies serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Each year, Adventist provides high quality, compassionate care for more than 450,000 men, women and children in the community through its nearly 5,500 employees, 2,000 physicians and almost 1,200 volunteers.

Responsibilities

The role directly supports AHC's strategic objectives of extending God's care by delivering care management services, integrating with physicians, and improving the overall quality of health care delivered in the communities we serve. The role is responsible for the development and management of the cross-continuum care management program. Works collaboratively with hospital staff and the clinical integration teams across the entities, physicians, and their staff to help coordinate care to ensure effective and efficient delivery of services and to improve patient outcomes and reduce health care costs. Works in coordination with appropriate stakeholders to direct and manage Care Coordination and Management activities in the following settings:

Adventist Medical Group

One Health Quality Alliance

Patients Discharged to Home from AHC Facilities

Patients discharged to Home from partner SNFs

Additional settings, as developed

Qualifications

Registered Nurse, Masters in Social Work, or Bachelors in Social Work with at least two years of experience in a related field

Masters Degree in Population Health or Public Health preferred

5-7 years in a managed care environment

Track record of strong clinical utilization and care management

Experience identifying best practices for population health tactics and programs

Strong leadership skills

Experience managing a minimum of 5 staff

Excellent time management and prioritization skills to focus on multiple projects simultaneously and adapt to change

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong personal computer skills, including working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite

Registered Nurse, or Pharmacist, or Social Work license

