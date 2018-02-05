Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for customer service and your experience as a Pharmacy Technician to Washington Adventist Hospital (WAH) in Takoma Park, MD! We are currently recruiting for a Pharmacy Technician to work as needed. The Pharmacy Technician assists pharmacists with filling medication orders.

Qualified candidates will possess 1-2 years Pharmacy Technician experience (hospital experience preferred), Pharmacy Technician certification, and minimum High School Diploma.

Work Schedule

Limited part-time, flexibility needed, rotate days, evenings, nights, weekends and holidays

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare