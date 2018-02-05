Adventist Healthcare

Responsibilities

The Revenue Cycle Technical Analyst(s) will support the AHC Revenue Cycle area by providing liaison support for technology issues and acting as the Revenue Cycle Business lead for technology issues. The Technical Analyst will support all areas of the Revenue Cycle workflows and support our value stream. This includes:

Scheduling, Pre-registration, Registration, Financial Counseling, HIM, CDI, Coding, PFS, RCI, Collections

The Technical analyst will be responsible for identifying, articulating, and driving technical solutions that support the Revenue Cycle processes.

SERVICE

Demonstrates excellent internal and external customer service skills, assists in problem resolution for internal customers.

Assists customers in identifying best technical resources to meet business requirements.

LEADERSHIP

Promote teamwork and a positive work environment.

Communicates to management when issues arise.

Demonstrates an ability to differentiate between self- empowered trouble shooting issues or escalating issues to management

Assist all non-financial team members regarding patient financial options and/or programs

INNOVATION

Is considered an SME regarding technical solutions as the pertain to AHC Revenue Cycle technology

They can be relied upon to think proactively and independently

Independently problem solves and identifies opportunities for improvement

Works with management in developing new technical solutions where appropriate

PROCESSES

Revenue Cycle Technology SME

Fully understand and articulate system issues and their impact to Revenue Cycle workflows

Identify areas of opportunity within Revenue Cycle workflows that require technology solutions or intervention

Create business plans/proposals

Coordinate and drive implementation of approved business plans/scenarios

Serve as the Technology liaison for Revenue Cycle issues

Work closely with the RC teams to identify business requirements to resolve RC technology issues

Create clear and impactful business requirements

Translate business requirements into a clear system requests and/or resolution tickets

Work with technology vendors r to ensure correct interpretation of business requirements

Ensure technical solution clearly meets the needs of business requirements

Track solution to fix or full implementation

Ensure alignment and cohesion between data gathered from multiple issues (i.e. Cerner and Navigant Cymetrix Metrix applications)

Report Generation

Support the report production area for Revenue Cycle specific reports

Liaise with areas outside of Revenue Cycle with the goal of data sharing and socialization

Identify needed reports for Revenue Cycle and ways to produce them utilizing the available technical solutions and data stores.

Ensure and maintain accuracy of reports

Generate reports as needed or on a continual basis

Technology training

Prepare and/or provide technology changes and /or implementations training content.

Conduct troubleshooting training as needed

May be asked to provide some high level training for team members

Qualifications

Some college or post level education required; BS preferred

4 or more years working within a hospital environment in a technology focused analytical role or as a technology super user

SQL, databases, and similar program knowledge required

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

