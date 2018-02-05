Revenue Cycle Technical Analyst
Care. Compassion. Community.
Responsibilities
The Revenue Cycle Technical Analyst(s) will support the AHC Revenue Cycle area by providing liaison support for technology issues and acting as the Revenue Cycle Business lead for technology issues. The Technical Analyst will support all areas of the Revenue Cycle workflows and support our value stream. This includes:
Scheduling, Pre-registration, Registration, Financial Counseling, HIM, CDI, Coding, PFS, RCI, Collections
The Technical analyst will be responsible for identifying, articulating, and driving technical solutions that support the Revenue Cycle processes.
SERVICE
Demonstrates excellent internal and external customer service skills, assists in problem resolution for internal customers.
Assists customers in identifying best technical resources to meet business requirements.
LEADERSHIP
Promote teamwork and a positive work environment.
Communicates to management when issues arise.
Demonstrates an ability to differentiate between self- empowered trouble shooting issues or escalating issues to management
Assist all non-financial team members regarding patient financial options and/or programs
INNOVATION
Is considered an SME regarding technical solutions as the pertain to AHC Revenue Cycle technology
They can be relied upon to think proactively and independently
Independently problem solves and identifies opportunities for improvement
Works with management in developing new technical solutions where appropriate
PROCESSES
Revenue Cycle Technology SME
Fully understand and articulate system issues and their impact to Revenue Cycle workflows
Identify areas of opportunity within Revenue Cycle workflows that require technology solutions or intervention
Create business plans/proposals
Coordinate and drive implementation of approved business plans/scenarios
Serve as the Technology liaison for Revenue Cycle issues
Work closely with the RC teams to identify business requirements to resolve RC technology issues
Create clear and impactful business requirements
Translate business requirements into a clear system requests and/or resolution tickets
Work with technology vendors r to ensure correct interpretation of business requirements
Ensure technical solution clearly meets the needs of business requirements
Track solution to fix or full implementation
Ensure alignment and cohesion between data gathered from multiple issues (i.e. Cerner and Navigant Cymetrix Metrix applications)
Report Generation
Support the report production area for Revenue Cycle specific reports
Liaise with areas outside of Revenue Cycle with the goal of data sharing and socialization
Identify needed reports for Revenue Cycle and ways to produce them utilizing the available technical solutions and data stores.
Ensure and maintain accuracy of reports
Generate reports as needed or on a continual basis
Technology training
Prepare and/or provide technology changes and /or implementations training content.
Conduct troubleshooting training as needed
May be asked to provide some high level training for team members
Qualifications
Some college or post level education required; BS preferred
4 or more years working within a hospital environment in a technology focused analytical role or as a technology super user
SQL, databases, and similar program knowledge required
Tobacco Statement
Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.
We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.
Equal Employment Opportunity
We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.
