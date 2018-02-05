Adventist Healthcare

You must be a graduated from a Surgical Technician School

We preferred someone with 2 years of experience.

You must be in good physical condition to meet the demands of the position

You must have a commitment to provide high quality, individualized patient care

Ability to form good working relationships with a variety of healthcare team members. You must be able to work rotating on call weekends.

Work Schedule

This is a full time position Monday-Friday.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

