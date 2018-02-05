Registered Nurse

Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a Home Health RN. Our team of nurses is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patient's physical, mental, and spiritual health.

As a nurse your job is to care for your patients. At Adventist HealthCare our job is to care for you. We do this by offering:

1. Work life balance through non rotating shifts

2. Recognition and rewards for professional expertise

3. Free parking

4. Financial support for certifications

5. Reduced tuition at partnering universities

Our nurse's passion is reflected in both our patient satisfaction scores and quality outcomes. AHH proudly maintains our Five-Star rating with CMS. Join Adventist HealthCare, and take your passion for home healthcare and your experience -2 year min as a RN with acute experience - to Adventist Home

Health, part of the Adventist Healthcare family serving throughout Maryland. In addition to 2 years of acute experience, we will need you to be licensed as an RN in Maryland (or other Nurse Licensure Compact state) and have your American Heart Association BLS certification.

Join the Adventist Healthcare Nursing team today! Apply now to be considered.

If you'd like to learn more about what its like to be a RN for Adventist HealthCare, we invite you to cut and paste this link in to your browser and watch a short video about being an Adventist HealthCare nurse: https://youtu.be/uWhhTJGVicU

Work Schedule

This position works Monday - Friday, days and is required to work every third weekend.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.