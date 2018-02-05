Adventist Healthcare

Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a Physical Therapist. Our team of therapists is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patient's physical, mental, and spiritual health.

As a therapist your job is to care for your patients. At Adventist HealthCare our job is to care for you. We do this by offering:

1. Work life balance through non rotating shifts

2. Recognition and rewards for professional expertise

3. Free parking

4. Financial support for certifications

Our therapist's passion is reflected in both our patient satisfaction scores and quality outcomes. Join Adventist HealthCare, and take your passion for outpatient therapy and your experience as a physical therapist to one of our facilities, located in the heart of Montgomery County, Maryland.

In addition to two years of therapy experience, you will need to possess a minimum of a Bachelor's degree from an accredited program, licensure as a PT in the state of Maryland and current American Heart Association BLS/CPR certification. Bilingual preferred.

Join the Adventist Healthcare Therapy team today! Apply now to be considered.

Work Schedule

Full-time, Tuesday-Saturday (early morning and evening shifts)

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

