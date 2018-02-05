Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Full Time Nights: Monday through Friday 23:00 to 07:30, with shifts every other weekend.

Responsibilities

Summary

The Registrar II originates patient medical records: Obtaining demographic, financial and clinical information from patients and caregivers. The Registrar also completes insurance verifications and conducts patient account assessments. (S)he utilizes problem solving skills by helping patients concerning insurance coverage and benefits, patient financial obligations, and the impact of unpaid services.

The Patient Access Registrar must commit to the Adventist Healthcare Values:

Respect - Recognizes the infinite worth of individuals and care for e ach one as a whole person.

Integrity - Is above reproach in everything they do.

Service - We provide compassionate and attentive care in a manner that inspires confidence.

Excellence - We provide world-class clinical outcomes in an environment that is safe for both our patients and our care givers.

Stewardship - We take personal responsibility for the efficient and effective accomplishment of our mission

Responsibilities

* Collaborate with other departments, physicians and administration for optimizing bed usage.

Assess admissions for appropriateness.

* Act as a liaison between Patient Access and Clinical staff.

* Conducts patient account assessment and verifies the accuracy of all information

* Communicates information about insurance coverage and benefits, patient financial obligations, and the impact of unpaid services to patients and/or patient designees.

* Perform accurate demographic and insurance updates on all patients.

* Verify, collect and accurately enter insurance information into electronic health record system.

* Obtain any needed signatures from the patient at the time of registration or arrival.

* Perform accurate demographic and insurance updates on all patients as needed and required.

* Coordinates bed placement according to hospital guidelines.

* Demonstrates exceptional customer service skills and assists in problem solving.

Qualifications

* High School Graduate or equivalent. Some college preferred.

* Minimum 3 years of experience in patient registration and/or eligibility and benefits. Which can include insurer or public health setting.

* Basic knowledge and training in government payer rules and regulations

* Basic knowledge and training regarding TPLs, WC, and other payment sources and liabilities

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.