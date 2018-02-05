Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Monday through Friday 06:00 to 14:30, with shifts every other weekend.

Responsibilities

The Linen Aide plays an important role in providing the bedding and linen needed for hospital operations.

Responsibilities

* Perform a variety of general laundry and housekeeping and cleaning duties to provide quality laundry service and to maintain hospital facilities in a sanitary, attractive, and orderly condition.

* Sort and load washers and dryers, fold linen, deliver linen.

Qualifications

* Ability to complete work assignments in an accurate and in a timely manner

* Ability to communicate effectively

* Must exhibit professional behavior and appearance at all times.

* Basic computer skills required for e-mail use

* Cleaning experience is desirable but not essential.

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.