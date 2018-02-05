Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

One Shift per Week, Monday through Friday, 07:00 to 19:30

Responsibilities

Summary

The Certified Nursing Assistant is a key person responsible for delivering direct care to and providing a therapeutic environment for patients as a member of the health care team, assisting in the nursing care of patients under the direction and supervision of licensed personnel.

Responsibilities

Completes patient care duties as assigned.

Documents information on patient records, hospital forms and logs per hospital standard.

Provides necessary instructions to patient.

Ensures continuity of care across shifts and participates in discharge planning.

Demonstrates initiative toward safety and risk management issues.

Maintains all required licenses and certifications.

Qualifications

High School Diploma or GED

Active Maryland Certified Nursing Assistant license

At least 1 year experience in a clinical care setting - either a hospital or a doctors office.

Current American Heart Association-Healthcare Provider BLS CPR certification

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.