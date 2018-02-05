Work Schedule

Full-time, benefits eligible

Shift: 7P to 7A

Weekends: Every Other

Responsibilities

Responsible for developing, implementing and evaluating a plan of patient care. Provides support, information, and direct patient care. Utilizes equipment and technology successfully and is technologically competent in nursing procedures. Educates patients and families on significant self-care issues. Administers chemotherapy & suportive care to patients throughout the hospital.

Qualifications

Required:

* Current MD RN license

* Current CPR/BLS certification

* * Current OCN and either chemotherapy/Biotherapy certified or eligible to become certified within one year of hire.

* Minimum of two (2) years acute care med/surg-oncology nursing experience

* Proficient in the administration of chemotherapy

EXPERIENCED NURSES ONLY

