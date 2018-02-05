Registered Nurse

We are currently hiring for a Registered Nurse in our ED at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, MD. This is a full time, night shift position (7p-7a).

As an employee at Adventist HealthCare you will enjoy benefits such as:

- Annual Salary up to $95,000 for experienced Emergency Department Nurses

- Work life balance through non-rotating shifts

- Financial support for professional certifications

- Reduced tuition at partnering universities

- Free parking

Qualifications:

- Minimum of 2 years RN experience in an Acute Care Hospital (Emergency Department/Critical Care experience preferred)

- Licensed as an RN in Maryland or Compact License

- BLS/ACLS

To learn more contact: Lisa Leifheit at 301-956-7041. Apply online to be considered or submit your resume directly to our department at: lleifhei@adventisthealthcare.com

Work Schedule

Full time night shift 12 hours 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. (7p-7a) with every other weekend and holiday rotation.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

