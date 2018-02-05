Registered Nurse

Washington Adventist Hospital is currently hiring an experienced ER Nurse to serve as an ANM leader at our Takoma Park campus. This is a full time night shift.

As a nurse your job is to care for your patients. At Adventist HealthCare our job is to care for you. We do this by offering:

1. Work life balance through non rotating shifts

2. Recognition and rewards for professional expertise

3. Free parking

4. Financial support for certifications

5. Reduced tuition at partnering universities

In addition to 2 years of ED nursing experience, we will need you to be licensed as an RN in Maryland - or other Nurse Licensure Compact state - and have your American Heart Association BLS/ACLS certification. Prior charge or leadership experience preferred.

Join the Adventist Healthcare Nursing team today!

Apply now to be considered or contact Lisa Leifheit: lleifhei@adventisthealthcare.com.

If you'd like to learn more about what it's like to be a RN for Adventist HealthCare, we invite you to cut and paste this link in to your browser and watch a short video about being an Adventist HealthCare nurse: https://youtu.be/uWhhTJGVicU

Work Schedule

full time night shift 12 hours 645p.m. to 7:15 a.m. with every other weekend rotation.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

