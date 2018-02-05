Registered Nurse

Take your passion for Emergency Department Nursing to new heights and join our team at

Washington Adventist Hospital located in Takoma Park, MD as a Registered Nurse (RN) in our ER.

As an Emergency Department (ED) Registered Nurse (RN) at Adventist HealthCare you will enjoy benefits such as:

Annual Salary up to $90,000 for experienced Nurses

Work life balance through non-rotating shifts

Recognition and rewards for professional expertise

Free parking

Financial support for certifications

Reduced tuition at partnering universities

Qualifications:

Minimum of 2 years RN experience in an Acute Care Hospital with telemetry background (Emergency Department experience preferred)

Licensed as an RN in Maryland or other Compact Licensure State

BLS/ACLS Certification through American Heart Association

To learn more about this opportunity contact: Lisa Leifheit at 301-956-7041 or by email lleifhei@adventisthealthcare.com

Work Schedule

Full time position working night shift 6:45p.m. to 7:15a.m. with an every other weekend and holiday rotation

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

