Adventist Home Care Services, an ELITE agency and one of the leading Home Care agencies in the State of Maryland has exciting openings for talented Physical Therapists. We have over 40 years's experience in providing quality home health services and are part of Adventist Healthcare.

Our PT's evaluate, plans and implements physical therapy treatments to patients in their home care setting as prescribed by a physician. Our PT”s communicate with clinical team members, managers, patients and their support system, to coordinate plan of care that will provide optimal care and best possible results. Position is based out of our Silver Spring, MD location.

To apply for this position you will need to be a graduate of an approved school of physical therapy, possess current Maryland PT licensure & CPR. Experience in homecare is preferred.

Clear communication skills and experience with electronic records (laptop).

