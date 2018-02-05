Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community.

Responsibilities

The Director of the Washington Adventist Hospital Foundation will lead all fundraising initiatives, includingmost importantlythe successful completion of a $20 million capital campaign. Publically launched in early 2016, the Foundation has already secured more than $6.5 million in gifts and commitments to help fund the construction of a new, $330 million hospital building. Critical to the success of the capital campaign will be significantly expanding the universe of prospective major donors. The successful candidate will bring a proven track record of identifying, engaging, cultivating and successfully soliciting individual major donors, including grateful patients and other community members.

The Director will be supported by and supervise a Capital Campaign Manager, who plays a key role in the Foundations overall philanthropy program and especially the capital campaign. Additionally, the Washington Adventist Hospital Foundation enjoys the support of the Adventist HealthCare central Philanthropy Operations team for annual giving, communications, special events, database management, and gift processing.

Reporting to the Adventist HealthCare Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer, the Director will serve as a member of the Philanthropy Senior Leadership Team, working closely with the CPO and Director of Philanthropy Operations, as well as the hospital president.

1. Lead the Foundation team, Washington Adventist Hospital leadership, board members and volunteers to a successful completion of a $20 million capital campaign by the end of 2020.

2. Build strong, cooperative and productive relationships with current and prospective donors, and with other key stakeholders, including: the hospital president and senior executives; foundation board members; physicians; and corporate partners.

3. Develop and execute initiatives to significantly expand major gift-level philanthropic support by identifying, engaging, cultivating and successfully soliciting grateful patients and other individuals from the community who value the important role the hospital plays in the life and health of community.

4. Maintain and expand a portfolio of current major and principal gift donors and prospective donors, and set and achieve ambitious personal fundraising goals.

5. Lead a foundation team through motivation and empowerment to work effectively in support of strategic fundraising goals.

6. Serve as a leader who models both the highest level of professionalism as a fundraiser and the R.I.S.E.S. values of Adventist HealthCare. (Respect, Integrity, Service, Excellence, Stewardship).

7. Work collegially with the Vice President & CPO, the Senior Philanthropy Leadership group, and the entire Philanthropy team.

Qualifications

1. Undergraduate degree required, masters degree preferred

2. Strong track record with a minimum 8 years of experience as a successful major gift fundraiser and capital campaign strategist, preferably in healthcare setting.

3. Experience leading and managing fundraising staff.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare