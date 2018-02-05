Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for cultural diversity and your experience as an interpreter to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation in Rockville! As essential participants in the health care delivery system, Cultural Diversity Liaisons assume roles in rehabilitation that promote health, wellness, and fitness. Your services have a positive impact on a patient's quality of life. We are currently recruiting for an experienced Cultural Diversity Liaison to work part-time (20 hours per week).

Qualified candidates will possess a minimum of an Associates degree in related field, be bilingual in English and Spanish with experience interpreting and translating and be familiar with Federal, State, and Joint Commission Regulations, Standards and Mandates. The incumbent must successfully complete the CERTIFIED QUALIFIED BILINGUAL STAFF - LEVEL II exam (training provided in-house). Preference will be given to candidates with additional fluency in Sign Language or a third language.

Work Schedule

20 hours per week including day, evening and weekend shifts.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare