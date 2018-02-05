Registered Nurse

Come join a team of professionals in caring for this fragile population.

Responsibilities include:

Identifies, plans, and implements changes that create improvements in the work environment.

Participates in the development and implementation of safety and risk management initiatives

Manage therapeutic milieu and acts as team leader in psychiatric emergencies.

Administers medications safely and accurately in accordance with hospital policy and procedures.

Implements the nursing process according to hospital policies and procedures.

Collaborates with multidisciplinary team to deliver quality patient care.

Directs and provides patient care including appropriate documentation.

Delegates and ensures the appropriate completion of assigned tasks.

Provides appropriate education to patients and families based on identified learning needs.

Participates in Professional development and training activities to enhance knowledge and skills consistent with organizations mission, vision, values, and goals.

Participates in supply management and equipment maintenance process.

Participate s in orientation and in-service training of nursing personnel.

Demonstrates clinical expertise in the execution of the nursing processes.

Documents information on patient records and hospital forms and logs.

Qualificaitons are an associates RN, bachelors preferred.

A minimum of one year of psych RN experience preferred or strong acute med/surg background.

A current Maryland license or compact state license

Active CPR card from American Heart Association

Work three, 12 hour night shifts/week.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.