Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community

Bring your passion and experience for Cardiac Nursing (ideally you need 1 year) to Adventist HealthCare's Washington Adventist Hospital, located just outside of Washington, DC in beautiful Takoma Park, Maryland. Join our dynamic nursing team for the CV-telemetry Unit, which is the step down to our AACN Silver Beacon Awarded Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU).

Our commitment to treat the minds, bodies, and spirits of all of our patients is what makes us unique. As we prepare to move to our new hospital (opening in 2019) in White Oak, MD, share your desire to give our patients the best experience, where practicing your profession means more than treating a diagnosis.

We will need you to have your Maryland RN license and American Health Association BLS/CPR and ACLS certifications. Completion of a basic arrhythmia course, 1 year of Telemetry/step down experience and 1 year of charge nurse experience is required, managerial experience is preferred.

Work Schedule

The position in our CV Stepdown Unit works 40 hours per week with some weekends required. This position is a night position. Shift times will vary.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare