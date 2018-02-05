Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

As needed / PRN day shift position working 8-16 hrs a week

Responsibilities

1. Conducts assessments of patient care needs

2. Interacts with patients, families and health care team to develop proactive plans for continued care

3. Evaluates and modifies plan according to patients changing needs

4. Intervenes when medical complexity results in the fragmentation of care

5. Identifies and acts to eliminate gaps in clinical care, and makes appropriate referrals for necessary services

6. Performs utilization review for appropriateness of admission, continued stay, and placement, and documents review in appropriate program

7. Communicates with third party payers

8. Issues denial notifications when necessary

9. Provides leadership to case management team and ensures that all team activities are accomplished

10. Ensures there is a plan of care clearly documented, and the timely ordering, sequencing, and scheduling of procedures and treatments

11. Core measureseffectively manages clinical parameters of core measures

12. Documents assessment/interventions in medical record

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

