We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

3 Shifts per week, 13:30 to 22:00, with one shift every two weeks being on a Saturday or Sunday.

Responsibilities

Summary

The Transporter performs a variety of routine duties that involve the transportation of patients, safely transferring and accompanying patients to and from clinical and support areas utilizing wheelchairs or stretchers. This can mean helping patients in and out of bed and using wheelchairs or stretchers to move them from place to place throughout the facility.

Responsibilities

Transporting patients to various locations within the medical facility..

Organizes and distributes schedules

Maintains transportation supply levels

Assists in the nursing units, when available.

Qualifications

High School diploma or GED required

Valid BLS CPR certification from the American Heart Association required.

Ability to prioritize and report observed changes in patient condition or behavior to RN.

Experience in clinical care setting preferred

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

