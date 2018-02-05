Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for customer service and your experience as a Patient Registrar to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation. We are currently recruiting for a Level I Patient Registrar to work PRN (as needed). As essential participants in the health care delivery system, Patient Registrars support hospital registration processes, perform and enforce all activities which involve the placement and movement of patients, monitor efficient transfers and discharges and maintain accuracy in documentation.

Work Schedule

This position is primarily in Rockville, MD but may occasionally be at our Downtown Crown location in Gaithersburg, MD.

PRN (as needed)

8:00 am - 5:00 pm, including weekends

Qualifications

- High school diploma or GED,

- At least 2 years of experience within a healthcare environment, insurer or public health setting

- At least 1 years of experience in patient registration and/or eligibility and benefits

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare