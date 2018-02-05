Patient Access Registrar I
Expiring today
- Employer
- Adventist HealthCare
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for customer service and your experience as a Patient Registrar to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation. We are currently recruiting for a Level I Patient Registrar to work PRN (as needed). As essential participants in the health care delivery system, Patient Registrars support hospital registration processes, perform and enforce all activities which involve the placement and movement of patients, monitor efficient transfers and discharges and maintain accuracy in documentation.
Work Schedule
This position is primarily in Rockville, MD but may occasionally be at our Downtown Crown location in Gaithersburg, MD.
PRN (as needed)
8:00 am - 5:00 pm, including weekends
Qualifications
- High school diploma or GED,
- At least 2 years of experience within a healthcare environment, insurer or public health setting
- At least 1 years of experience in patient registration and/or eligibility and benefits
Tobacco Statement
Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.
We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.
Equal Employment Opportunity
We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.
