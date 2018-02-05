Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for customer service and your experience as a Patient Financial Advisor to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation in Rockville, MD! We are currently recruiting for an experienced Level I Patient Financial Advisor to work full-time. As essential participants in the health care delivery system, Patient Financial Advisors support hospital registration processes, perform and enforce all activities which involve patient financial obligation for inpatient and outpatient encounters. They are responsible for ensuring that Adventist HealthCare receives payment for services provided by Rehabilitation.

Work Schedule

Full-time; must be flexible on work hours as they are subject to change once our new facility in Rockville, MD opens in February 2018.

M, W, F, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; T & Th 11 am - 7pm; Occasional Saturdays

Qualifications

- High school diploma or GED

- At least 2 years of experience within a healthcare environment, insurer or public health setting

- At least 1 year of experience in patient registration and/or eligibility and benefits

- Working knowledge/training in government payer rules and regulations and working knowledge/training regarding TPLs, WC, and other payment sources and liabilities

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

