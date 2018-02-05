Adventist Healthcare

The Operating Room Scrub Technician, under the guidance and supervision of the registered nurse, participates as a member of the OR team in planning, preparing, and producing a safe and effective OR experience for patients undergoing surgery. Actions and attitude that contributes to the critical success factors of the organization (i.e. Best place to work, most extraordinary experience, superior outcomes, financial success for reinvestment, valued as a faith-based organization, and a growing organization vital to the community).

EDUCATION/TRAINING REQUIREMENTS

High school or GED

Graduate of an accredited Surgical Technician Program

One year hospital experience preferred

Strong customer service skills

Able to handle a multi task environment

Written and verbal communication skills

Requires judgment that could affect positive patient outcomes

Team Player

Work Schedule

This is a per diem position working Monday-Friday.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

