Work Schedule

This position is Monday - Friday from 1 pm - 9:30 pm

Responsibilities

Prepare assessments and individualized treatment plans in accordance with State regulation.

Provide case management service including linkage to referrals as needed.

Provide alcohol and drug education to patients and families in adult/acolescent IOP.

Conduct weekly psychoeducational groups for patients.

Submit patients statistics for adult/adolescent IOP to the CD manager.

Collect random drug urinalyses weekly and daily breathalyzer in adult/adolescent IOP.

Provide support and educational groups for parents on as needed basis.

Collaborate with paraprofessionals involved in the patient's case.

Provide crisis interventiion counseling as need.

Conduct peer reviews for patients as needed.

Record documentation accurately in the electronic medical record.

Qualifications

Maryland State Licensed or certified as an alcohol and drug counselor by the Board of professional counselors and Therapists preferred but not required.

LCSW, LCPC

A minimum of one year of experience in drug/alcohol counseling.

