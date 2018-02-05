Dietary Aide
- Employer
- Adventist HealthCare
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for customer service and your experience as a limited part-time (as needed) Dietary Aide to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation in Rockville, MD!
Work Schedule
PRN (as needed), including weekends, 6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Responsibilities
Ensures that each patient receives a menu and a meal as indicated
Checks trayline overseeing that line starts on time and ensures trays are accurate
Answers telephone and handles request from units in a helpful and professional manner
Prepares and oversees delivery of in between meal snacks for patients
Prepares and manages tube and supplemental feedings for patients with orders
Checks and prepares menus for patients.
Qualifications
High school or GED
Completion of Diet Tech program helpful
2-3 Years experience in acute setting diet office preferred
Strong customer service skills
Able to handle a multi task environment
Basic PC skills such as Windows and MS Office
Tobacco Statement
Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, Adventist HealthCare will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.
Adventist HealthCare will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.
