Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for customer service and your experience as a limited part-time (as needed) Dietary Aide to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation in Rockville, MD!

Work Schedule

PRN (as needed), including weekends, 6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Responsibilities

Ensures that each patient receives a menu and a meal as indicated

Checks trayline overseeing that line starts on time and ensures trays are accurate

Answers telephone and handles request from units in a helpful and professional manner

Prepares and oversees delivery of in between meal snacks for patients

Prepares and manages tube and supplemental feedings for patients with orders

Checks and prepares menus for patients.

Qualifications

High school or GED

Completion of Diet Tech program helpful

2-3 Years experience in acute setting diet office preferred

Strong customer service skills

Able to handle a multi task environment

Basic PC skills such as Windows and MS Office

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, Adventist HealthCare will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

Adventist HealthCare will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

