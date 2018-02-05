Adventist Healthcare

The supervisor will understand and enforce food service regulatory requirements and be experienced with healthcare food service policies and procedures.

Work Schedule

Full-time, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 40 hours per week including every other weekend

Qualifications

- Two years of supervisory experience in the food service industry

- ServSafe certifiication

- Experience with staff scheduling and the inventory process

- Knowledge of therapeutic diets is a plus

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

