The Physician Assistant utilizes competencies that include the effective and appropriate application of medical knowledge, interpersonal and communications skills, patient care treatments and interventions in surgical and OB practice areas of the acute care hospital. Medical knowledge includes an understanding of pathophysiology, differential diagnosis, patient management, surgical principles, health promotion, and disease prevention. Interpersonal and communication skills encompass verbal, nonverbal, and written exchange of information. Patient care treatments and interventions can include such things as ordering and/or performing necessary diagnostic tests and prescribing appropriate medications. Actions and attitude that contributes to the critical success factors of the organization (i.e., best place to work, most extraordinary experience, superior outcomes, financial success for reinvestment, valued as a faith-based organization, and a growing organization vital to the community).

EDUCATION/TRAINING REQUIREMENTS

BS Degree in Physician Assistant studies

Current Maryland PA, DEA, and CDS License

NCCPA certification

Credentialed by the SGAH Medical Executive Committee

Current CPR and ACLS certification

Minimum of one years experience as a surgical Physician Assistant

Strong critical thinking and communication skills

Proficient in MS Office applications, Internet and email

Work Schedule

In this full time, position you will work a varied shift.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

