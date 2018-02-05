Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for Case Management and your experience as a Registered Nurse to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation in Rockville, MD! Our team is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Work Schedule

Full-time 40 hours per week, days; on call about every 9 weeks for Sat & Sun (16 hours total)

Responsibilities

Under general direction, the manager provides administrative management and direction to the Case Management/Social Work/PPS/Utilization Review departments. Establishes goals, objectives and standards of performance. Develops and implements operating policies and procedures; interprets and ensures compliance with policies, quality standards, regulations and code established by PH&R as they relate to Case Management and Utilization Review. Consistently expresses and demonstrates compassion and courtesy for patients. Extends courtesy and support to patient's families/visitors.

The manager for Case Management/Social Work must demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide the leadership appropriate to the age and clinical/cultural needs of the patients served on inpatient units. The individual must demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development of the life span. He/she must be able to assess and interpret data about the patient's status in order to identify each patient's age-specific needs and provide the care needed by the patient (adolescent, adult and/or geriatric patient groups).

Qualifications

Registered Nurse license in Maryland

3+ years of case management experience and recent nursing experience in a rehabilitation setting

Bachelor's degree in nursing is required

Ability to lead and supervise others and related staff

Case Management Certification (CCM) preferred or matriculating for completion in the next year

Ability to set priorities and make independent decisions as appropriate and to provide input regarding the organizational performance.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, Adventist HealthCare will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

Adventist HealthCare will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

