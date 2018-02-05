Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as an Athletic Trainer in our Outpatient Therapy department in Rockville, MD! Our team is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients' physical, mental, and spiritual health. We are currently seeking an Athletic Trainer to provide athletic training services to student athletes under the direction of the team physician or by written referral from a physician and within accordance with the state athletic training practice act on a PRN (as needed) basis.

Work Schedule

PRN (as needed) - 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm and Saturdays as practice and game schedules indicates

Responsibilities

Performing treatments under direction of physician.

Scheduling and managing patient athletes care.

Documenting according to established site-specific guidelines.

Supervising staff in performing clinical and departmental operations and provides feedback to management.

Demonstrating accountability for professional growth.

Participating in performance improvement activities.

Completing operational tasks according to the needs of the program.

Demonstrating professional leadership.

Overseeing the operations of concussion testing program under the direction of the rehab manager and concussion program director.

Communicating effectively verbally and in writing.

Assisting management in financial operations of the program.

Providing support to management for staff development, program development, and recruitment/retention.

Supporting research activities of department and entity.

Maintaining an environment conducive to patient care and patient/staff safety.

Qualifications

BS/MS/DPT from an accredited program.

Current Maryland license (or license eligible) required and certification for Athletic Training.

Current BLS Allied Health Professional Certification Required.

Minimum of 2 years experience within last 2 years.

Demonstrated competence in treatments, appropriate documentation and meeting productivity requirements.

Strong customer service skills.

Able to handle a multi-task environment.

Capacity to make critical judgments.

Basic PC skills such as Windows NT, and Microsoft Word.

