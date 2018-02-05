Registered Nurse

If you're interested in making a difference on someone's life, consider a position with our Behavioral Health facility. You can show your care and compassion by joining our excellent team of caregivers treating this fragile population.

This opening is full time, 3 twelve hour night shifts per week including every other weekend working with the adolescent population.

Our team of nurses is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patient's physical, mental, and spiritual health.

As a nurse your job is to care for your patients. At Adventist HealthCare, our job is to care for you. We do this by offering:

1. Work life balance through non rotating shifts

2. Recognition and rewards for professional expertise

3. Free parking

4. Financial support for certifications

5. Reduced tuition at partnering universities

Our nurse's passion is reflected in both our patient satisfaction scores and quality outcomes. Join Adventist HealthCare, and take your passion for Psychiatric nursing and your experience as a Psych nurse to Adventist Behavioral Health, located in Rockville, Maryland.

In addition to a year of Psych nursing experience, we will need you to be licensed as an RN in Maryland - or other Nurse Licensure Compact state - and have your American Heart Association BLS certification.

Join the Adventist Healthcare Nursing team today! Apply now to be considered.

To learn more about this opportunity contact: Lisa Leifheit at

301-956-7041

.

Apply online to be considered or submit your resume directly to our department at: lleifhei@adventisthealthcare.com

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, Adventist HealthCare will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

Adventist HealthCare will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare