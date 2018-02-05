Adventist Healthcare

Maintains patient, program, and department documentation

Orients new patients to the unit and carries out general nursing assistance, appropriate to patients age, as assigned by the RCC/charge nurse.

Participates in and assists in implementing patients treatment plan.

Transports patients as assigned.

Assists in maintaining the therapeutic milieu.

Maintains a safe, orderly and therapeutic physical environment.

Participates in supply management and equipment maintenance process.

Participates in training and development activities to enhance knowledge and skills consistent with the organizations mission, vision, values, and goals.

Demonstrates principles of customer service by establishing and maintaining positive relationships with patients, physicians, allied health professionals and all customers.

Performs clerical and administrative assignments to support the department.

Work Schedule

Full Time Night shift 7 p - 7 a to include rotating weekends (Every other Saturday and Sunday)

Qualifications

Consider making a difference in your life and someone else's. At Adventist Behavioral health, we can help you do that. Our Chesapeake Unit for adolescents is in need of a dedicated psychiatric technician.

Qualifications include:

CNA/GNA preferred or relevant experience

Bachelors degree in psychology, social work, or related field preferred.

Previous experience working in a clinical/ behavioral health capacity required.

Ability to prioritize and report observed changes in patient condition or behavior to RN.

Valid BCLS CPR certification preferred.

Demonstrated effective verbal and written communication.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

