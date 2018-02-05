Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a full-time Patient Transporter at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, MD! Our team is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Work Schedule

Full-time, M-F, 2:00 pm - 10:30 pm, every other weekend

Responsibilities

Transports patients to and from various departments to increase efficient services to units.

Maintains transportation equipment to ensure patient safety.

Assists department of Nursing with assigned tasks to provide efficient services.

Demonstrates the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to the age of the patients on their assigned unit/department.

Must work within the schedule while maintaining quality work in the most efficient manner to serve the hospital and community needs.

Maintains accurate records on transporter log sheets

Qualifications

Current Basic Life Support certification from the American Heart Association is required. We will provide certification training if you do not have one.

Ability to listen and understand information and ideas presented through spoken words and sentences

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

