Responsibilities

Adventist HealthCare promotes the growth of professional nursing practice. Our yearlong nurse residency program is designed to help you transition from school to practice as an RN at the bedside, caring for the patients in our community.

It is another way that we advocate for nurses as informed contributors who have the opportunity to make a lasting impact within our organization.

How you will be successful and what you are responsible for:

1. Attend all assigned learning activities and clinical experiences. Arrive on time and prepared.

2. Complete all clinical and classroom assignments and maintain an 80% minimum passing grade.

3. Rotates shift according to program and/or preceptors schedule.

4. Responsible for transportation (some training may be off site)

5. Works closely with preceptor, CNS, educators, facilitator, and program coordinator to integrate and maximize learning.

6. Participate in regular evaluation sessions to obtain/provide feedback on individual performance and Nurse Residency Program, complete competency documentation

Qualifications

To qualify for our Nurse Residency Program: Summer 2018 Cohort ONLY

1. Graduation from an accredited BSN or MSN (entry level) program by the start of the residency.

2. You must be licensed in the state of Maryland as a RN (or other Compact state per Maryland Board of Nursing guidelines) at the start of the Residency Program.

3. You cannot have any previous RN or LPN experience

4. You must have a current American Heart Association BLS card

5. You must have a GPA of 3.0 or better

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.