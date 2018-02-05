Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

If you're interested in making a difference in someone's life as well as your own, Adventist HealthCare may be just the place you're looking for.

Our psych technician positions require a high school diploma although a bachelor's degree in psychology social work or related field is preferred.

A CNA/GNA is also preferred.

A valid CPR certification is required.

Experience in a healthcare setting is required; preferably in a psychiatric environment.

Responsibilities include:

Maintaining patient documentation.

Orient new patients to the unit and assists the nurse.

Participates in and assists in implementing the patients treatment plan.

Transports patient from unit to unit.

Maintains a safe, orderly and therapeutic physical environment.

Demonstrates principles of customer service by establishing and maintaining positive relationships with patients, physicians, allied health professionals and all customers.

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Hours are from 12 noon - 4 pm Monday - Friday

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.