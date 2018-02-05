Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community.

Director, Operational Excellence & Quality Services

Responsibilities

The Director of Quality Services and Operational Excellence will lead, facilitate and support the Lean Six Sigma transformation initiative, ensuring Lean Six Sigma strategies are developed to improve and re-design systems and processes critical to safe, timely, effective, equitable and patient-centered care. In partnership with multidisciplinary staff and administrative leaders, the director is responsible for the development, implementation and ongoing assessment of comprehensive performance improvement and lean re-design initiatives within the healthcare facility and communicating these initiatives to all levels of the organization. Collaborates with the Director Risk Management, Chief Medical Officer and all Department Managers and Directors on the activities to measurably enhance the quality, process and cost effectiveness of patient and customer services rendered. Ensures compliance with all regulatory and accrediting standards. Coordinates and participates in orientation, in-services and continuing education programs related to Quality and Patient Safety. Supports Risk Management program by maintaining integration with quality, patient safety, and performance improvement. This person represents the hospital and its programs in selected activities both internally and externally. As a member of the Health System, participates in activities that provide for continuity of services and standardization of systems across entities and improves system growth and efficiency. Manages the hospital performance improvement activities consistent with the organizational quality and patient safety plan and system charter. Collaborates with the Directors and Senior Administration in addition to other key stakeholders to develop objectives and operational practices that ensure the critical success factors are achieved: Best place to work, most extraordinary experience, superior outcomes, financial success for reinvestment, valued as a faith-based organization, and a growing organization vital to the community.

Qualifications

Master's degree, 10 years progressive leadership experience, Black Belt Certification, Master Black Belt preferred. Excellent communication and teamwork skills required.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

