Responsibilities

EHR Application Specialist will work with the physician network team at Adventist Healthcare to provide system-level and workflow support for multi-users in clinical and billing applications. This position will provide critical assistance to practices on physician reimbursement programs (MIPS/MACRA) and the use of reporting tools. Installation, configuration, training, maintenance, and support of these systems will be required.

Utilizes in-depth understanding and knowledge of workflows, policies, and procedures, patient care/clinical business processes, regulatory requirements and best practices to:

Analyze existing practices by facilitating communication, cooperation and information from key users, ensuring patient safety and consistent practices throughout the organization.

Resolve problems and recommends solutions through research, inquiry and data analysis maintaining logs and tracking of issues.

Design, redesign and analyze processes and apply knowledge to build software application.

Contribute to the preparation of testing scripts and participates in testing for implementation, upgrades, and fixes. Performs unit, system and integrated testing tasks.

Primary liaison between business units, technology and support teams.

Elicit system requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirement request, business and workflow analysis.

Serves as project champion to promote the integration of technology into the clinical setting.

Prepares and presents to different groups in an effective manner appropriate for the audience.

Documents needs assessments, processes, system requirements, change management, and user training materials to ensure successful communication to both technical team and the end user.

Successfully engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously.

Manages system set up and implementation

Monitors system performance

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Mathematics, Economics, Public Health, Health Administration or Social Science.

Strong experience with an out-patient EHR system is required, EClinical Works EHR is preferred.

Some experience with additional EHRs such as Athena and NextGen is helpful.

Sound working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Access.

5-10 years related work experience. Health care experience is required.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

