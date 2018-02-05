Adventist Healthcare

Responsibilities

The BI Analyst's role is to develop visualization and dashboards leveraging Tableau while adhering to standards, procedures, and best practices. This includes design, document, deploy and maintain analytical and reporting software applications. The BI analyst will utilize knowledge of data and data manipulation techniques to implement functional requirements into reports. The analyst will support and implement Business Intelligence (BI) solutions, multi-dimensional cubes, as well as complex user reports and analysis. Develop and support operational and ad-hoc report using the Tableau software.

Develop visualization and dashboards leveraging Tableau and other such data visualization tools to provide clients insight into the data and analytics results

Perform data aggregation to implement business rules and algorithms necessary to support data visualization

Apply deep knowledge and strong intuition for client and product visualization needs by engaging in and supporting internal and external focus groups, client demos and other leadership interactions

Work closely with business stakeholders by providing relevant requirements from the visualization and data stand-point

Perform engaging presentations of relevant dashboards to internal, and as needed, to external audiences

Maintain compliance with internal policies, procedures and mission statement

Adhere to all confidentiality and HIPAA requirements.

Performs ongoing monitoring and refinement of reports and BI solutions.

Partners with architecture and solution delivery teams to enable BI applications that have long-term value.

Critically evaluates information gathered from multiple sources, reconciles conflicts, abstracts up from low-level information to a general understanding, and works with customers to uncover unmet business needs

Qualifications

3+ years of general work experience in one or more of the following areas: Business Intelligence, Reporting, Data Analysis, Data Management, or Technology

College degree in the field of business administration, computer science, finance, or information systems.

Demonstrated proficiency of SQL skills

Tableau or other BI tool experience preferred

Familiarity with Big Data technologies such as Hadoop and Hortonworks a plus.

Healthcare industry experience a plus.

Ability to work under minimal supervision and execute complex projects

Professionally skilled in personal presentation that clearly influences internal and or external clients to act on results

Effective verbal, interpersonal and written communication skills

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

