Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Working a Monday through Friday Flexible Daytime Schedule

Responsibilities

Summary

The Clinical Documentation Specialist works to ensure that clinical documentation is complete, accurate and representative of the total care provided to each patient. The Clinical Documentation Specialist is responsible for the identification of opportunities to improve documentation, communication concerning documentation, and the education of staff on best practices to improve the overall quality of clinical documentation within the organization.

Responsibilities

* Facilitate clinical documentation improvement through the review of medical records for accurate documentation of principal and secondary diagnoses.

* Identify areas for improvement in clinical documentation. Query physicians for clarification concerning their diagnoses as it related to coding.

* Participates in audits and special projects.

* Prepares and presents educational topics to medical staff.

* Collaborates with coders.

Qualifications

* Registered Nurse, currently licensed to practice in the State of Maryland. BSN preferred.

* Must be registered as a Health Information Technician, or be certified by the American Health Information Management Association.

* Fundamental knowledge of ICD-10 Official Coding Guidelines.

* Certified Clinical Documentation Specialist preferred.

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

