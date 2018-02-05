Work Schedule

4 shifts per week, 7:30 am - 5:30 pm, Mon through Friday, and some On Call

Responsibilities

Functions as a member of the CVIR Team by scrubbing, circulating, or monitoring all modalities to include interventional cardiac, interventional radiology, interventional electrophysiology, or vascular, both regularly scheduled cases and emergent/ after hour cases.

Qualifications

Graduate of a JRC-CVT Accredited School for Cardiovascular Technology (CVT) was an AS or AAS in Cardiovascular Technology. Cardiovascular Credentialing International (CCI) certification as RCIS. Must have a min of 5 years of Cardiac Catheterization, electrophysiology, or SPT experience, Strong Customer Service Skills and ability to multitask in high tempo environment

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare