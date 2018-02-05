Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community.

Responsibilities

ETL Data analyst will be a key member in the Business Intelligence & Data Management group to develop and enhance ETL jobs using Talend, building SQL/PL-SQL stored procedures, and integrate data from internal and external sources into the data warehouse environment. Additionally, the developer will help with data flow architecture and technical solution design.

Principle Duties and Responsibilities:

Analyze data feed requirements received from the Business/IT Units, translate business requirements into technical design specifications, and prepare high-level documentation for the database and ETL workflow designs.

Develop SQL queries or use available data profiling applications to perform data analysis based on business requirements and data profiling reports.

Develop ETL sessions to extract, transform and load data from source to target through multiple stages as defined by system architectures and mapping documents.

Partner with data visualization team to expand the breadth of information available for ad-hoc analytics in the data warehouse.

Collaborate with source application owners to understand context of information.

Ensure data quality and accuracy through application of pattern checks and business logic to ETL workflows.

Support the creation of test plans, conduct unit tests of ETL mappings, stored procedures, and data validation scripts. Assist with regression testing to ensure data integrity within the entire data system.

Create deployment packages, specify job dependencies, participate in deployment review meetings, and assist with code deployment in both QA and production environments. Provide post-release production support as needed.

Document and update all processes and procedures, ensuring that all scripts and packages are labeled and saved in source safe (SVN).

Create mappings and workflows to extract and load data from relational databases, flat file sources, various healthcare industry file formats, and internal legacy systems.

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in information management, computer science, or technology-related field

3-5 years professional experience in extract, transform, load (ETL) development and processes using any of the GUI-based data integration applications, such as Talend, Informatica or related ETL tool.

Experience tuning SQL queries for performance preferred

Experience demonstrating how modern database structure, disk I/O, and network performance impact SQL query performance preferred

Familiarity with Hortonworks, NoSQL, AWS would be a plus

Knowledge of and experience in the health care industry preferred

ETL Tool : Talend Enterprise Data Integration

Ability to take multiple source files of various types with multiple database connections and then merge them into a single target.

Strong knowledge of multi-dimensional models, including experience implementing slowly changing dimensions (SCD) and change data capture (CDC) procedures

Strong understanding of data warehouse methodologies and best practices.

Strong knowledge of data analysis, data transformation, conceptual data modeling, data transformation and metadata management.

Thorough understanding of each step in the ETL process and ability to write ETL programs with scripts, packages, mappings, etc.

Detail-oriented, inquisitive, with strong problem-solving abilities.

Ability to work effectively with individuals throughout the organization.

Ability to work well independently and on a team.

Ability to bring structure and organization to a diverse set of priorities.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare