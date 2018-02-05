Visiting LPN - Home Healthcare - Waldorf, MD
- Employer
- Adventist HealthCare
- Location
- Waldorf, MD
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
- A premier healthcare system
- A compassionate mission of healing
- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market
We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.
Work Schedule
This position works Monday through Friday and every fourth weekend,
Responsibilities
Exciting opportunity with a leader in the Home Healthcare field!
Documents patient progress on visits in order to bill appropriately.
Makes appropriate interventions to provide for safe and effective care.
collaborates with case manager and other team members for effectiveness of patient care plan
Coordinates with scheduler and supervisor to maximize productivity!
Hiring bonuses available !
Tobacco Statement
Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.
We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.
Equal Employment Opportunity
We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.