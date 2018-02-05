Work Schedule

Availability needs during the week and weekends. The facility is open from 8 am to 8 pm 7 days per week.

Qualifications

The X-Ray Technician position works closely with physician and other staff members to care for patients ranging in age from pediatric to geriatric and performs a wide variety of patient care activities in an urgent, acute care setting. Performs the duties of a staff radiological/laboratory technician under the order of a Urgent Care clinician. Performs a variety of laboratory testing and radiological examinations with a minimum of supervision. Also performs a variety of laboratory testing duties at the discretion of center management, dependent on facility needs and additional skills/ training of the X-Ray Tech.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.